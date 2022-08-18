VOLLEYBALL: Marauders clobber Lions blockers for 3-0 sweep

The Monache Marauders send the Kerman Lions packing taking home a 3-0 victory
PORTERVILLE – Monache volleyball beats Kerman in a battle of the blockers for a 3-0 sweep.
Both the Marauders and the Lions finished first in their leagues last year and both teams lost their first game, leaving each side hungry for a win. Despite losing their star player, Morgan Hunter, to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a scrimmage last week, and the Lions putting up excellent blocks, the Marauders pulled out three sets in a row.
Each team had to work for every point with long volleys back and forth. But in the first set, Monache pulled ahead. It wasn’t an easy set by any means. Marauders setter Alisha Verdejo fed her hitters beautiful sets for the entire round and Lions blockers sent the hits back with equal vigor. The Lions put up a good fight, but in the end, the Marauders managed to hold them at 25-13.
Kerman seemed revived in the second set, pulling ahead quickly. Frustrated with Kerman’s blockers returning every hit, Monache found it more effective to tip the ball over the blockers’ hands than go for the direct kill. The Marauders pulled within a point and the long and exhausting volleys went back and forth again until Kerman committed a consecutive contact penalty and lost some of their drive. After that, Monache pulled ahead and despite a few missed digs and an injured libero, they pulled off the 25-18 win.
“They saw Jordan [get injured] and they kind of freaked out,” Marauders head coach Rosie Quinones said of her team’s lowered energy in the third set.
Missing their libero, Jordyn Chavez, to a twisted ankle, Monache fell behind in the beginning of the third set. After two exhausting sets, they still managed to keep their energy. With a persistent passing game, the Marauders caught up and tied the game at 13. After that, the Lions couldn’t catch up despite their best efforts. Monache won the final set 25-18.
“We have the skill, we have the work ethic and we have fantastic defenders,” Lions head coach Kara DeGroot said. “We’re just working out the kinks.”
The Lions had an excellent 2021-22 season, finishing first in the North Sequoia league with a 28-5 overall record. They play a strongly defensive game with a strong back row and an unyielding group of blockers. The Kerman Lions will face the Minarets Mustangs on Aug. 18.
Quinones made several substitutions throughout the game to make sure all of her players got playing time. The Marauders are an experienced team made up of mostly upperclassmen. Last season they finished first in the East Yosemite league with an overall record of 26-8.
“We have eight seniors so they’re hungry,” Quinones said. “I think we have a good outlook this season.”
The Monache Marauders will face Central Valley Christian on Aug. 24.