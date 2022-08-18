VOLLEYBALL: Marauders clobber Lions blockers for 3-0 sweep

Kerman seemed revived in the second set, pulling ahead quickly. Frustrated with Kerman’s blockers returning every hit, Monache found it more effective to tip the ball over the blockers’ hands than go for the direct kill. The Marauders pulled within a point and the long and exhausting volleys went back and forth again until Kerman committed a consecutive contact penalty and lost some of their drive. After that, Monache pulled ahead and despite a few missed digs and an injured libero, they pulled off the 25-18 win.

“They saw Jordan [get injured] and they kind of freaked out,” Marauders head coach Rosie Quinones said of her team’s lowered energy in the third set.

Missing their libero, Jordyn Chavez, to a twisted ankle, Monache fell behind in the beginning of the third set. After two exhausting sets, they still managed to keep their energy. With a persistent passing game, the Marauders caught up and tied the game at 13. After that, the Lions couldn’t catch up despite their best efforts. Monache won the final set 25-18.