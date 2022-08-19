FOOTBALL: Miners come up empty in first game against Tulare Western

Mustangs command time of possession, points in 31-13 season opening win against the El Diamante Miners

VISALIA – The Tulare Western Mustangs dominated the El Diamante Miners in both possession and points in their first test of the season on Aug. 18.

In Tulare County’s first football game of the 2022 season, the Mustangs bested the Minors 31-13.

Before the 31-13 Thursday night drubbing, the Mustangs last met the Miners in 2019, when they won 40-14. This time, the Mustangs were led by senior quarterback Carmine Ficher who played a pivotal role in the team’s five touchdowns.