FOOTBALL: Spartans reign supreme over Monarchs with their dominant run game

Strathmore defeats Exeter 18-12 after Exeter running back Matthew Howell exits the game from a shoulder injury

PORTERVILLE – The Strathmore Spartans took down the Exeter Monarchs in their first game of the season on Aug. 19. After a scoreless first quarter, both teams kicked their running game into gear leaving the Spartans as the conqueror.

Despite wracking up penalties, the Spartans managed three touchdowns to put them ahead of the Monarchs’ two scores for a final score of 18-12. The Monarchs lost their senior running back Matthew Howell to a shoulder injury early in the game, which put them at a disadvantage in a game where the run game reigned supreme.