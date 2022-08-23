VOLLEYBALL: Tigers snatch win from Cardinals

The Delano High School Tigers defeat the Lindsay High School Cardinals in four sets, Lindsay wins second set

DELANO – The Delano High School Tigers defeated the Lindsay High School Cardinals in four sets on Aug. 22. The Cardinals put up a strong fight, even running away with the score and winning the second set, but the Tigers came back and won the final two sets.

Both teams fought hard for points, though struggling along the way to make effective kills. Defense played heavily while the front row on both teams seemed to struggle. Despite allowing Lindsay to win the second set, Delano brought back the energy to win the third and fourth sets.