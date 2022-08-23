VOLLEYBALL: Tigers snatch win from Cardinals

The Delano High School Tigers defeat the Lindsay High School Cardinals in four sets, Lindsay wins second set
DELANO – The Delano High School Tigers defeated the Lindsay High School Cardinals in four sets on Aug. 22. The Cardinals put up a strong fight, even running away with the score and winning the second set, but the Tigers came back and won the final two sets.
Both teams fought hard for points, though struggling along the way to make effective kills. Defense played heavily while the front row on both teams seemed to struggle. Despite allowing Lindsay to win the second set, Delano brought back the energy to win the third and fourth sets.
“Cheering each other on honestly helped,” Delano head coach Jocelyn Jacquez said. “Their attitude change and hard work was important.”
Delano and Lindsay traded points for the beginning of the third set, but Delano pulled ahead. Both teams struggled with hitting, but after finding their stride, Delano pulled ahead with eight points in a row, finally winning the set 25-12.
Lindsay found their stride big time in the second set, quickly taking the lead – though most points came from balls hit out of bounds rather than from kills in bounds. The Cardinals seemed to have finally organized their passing strategy. Although Delano got a few points at the end, Lindsay still won the set 25-20.
“Delano is another upper division school,” Lindsay head coach Angel Leon said. “But we finally took one.”
It seemed as if Lindsay had found their stride. After losing the first four points, Lindsay went on a five point streak. They hustled hard for balls that seemed impossible to reach. Delano trailed until finally tying up the score at 16. Both teams traded points back and forth, but Delano pulled off the win 25-23.
In the Tigers cheered every point they got against Lindsay, hyping each other up after missed serves and hits. The enthusiasm brought the hustle and Delano became a point machine. Lindsay, on the other hand seemed to struggle to get the ball over the net on the third touch. Issues with timing unfortunately cost Lindsay a chance to come back and win it all. Delano won the third match 25-18.
“I think the girls hustled, they worked a lot harder,” Jacquez said. “And they closed.”
Delano hasn’t had a practice since Aug. 16. They played in a tournament Aug. 17 through Aug. 19. Jacquez said she’s proud of their hustle despite playing all of last week. Their next game will be Aug. 25 at Foothill.
The Cardinals are working on getting their passing combination together, working to really nail the timing between the setter and the hitters. Leon said that as a growing team, they won’t be taking any teams lightly. Lindsay will play McFarland at home on Aug. 25.