VOLLEYBALL: Miners clip the Hawks wings

The second set was as hard-fought as the first, and the only set the Miners gave up. Mission Oak’s opposite hitter put up point after point, driving the Miners back. El Diamante pulled ahead at first, but Mission Oak rallied and came from behind to win the set 25-23.

“I think the team played great,” Hawks head coach Sara Gauna said. “They didn’t really play with each other last year and I feel like coming into this season they’re getting stronger and stronger.”

The third set was plagued by questionable calls and in turn a lot of jawboning by the Hawks. They played as hard as they did in the first and second sets, hustling for balls out of bounds and diving after kills. The Hawks called a timeout when the Miners were up 21-16 and managed to make some point gains, but the Miners won 25-23 again.