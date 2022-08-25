VOLLEYBALL: Cavaliers victorious in first home game

The Cavaliers and the Marauders both came out strong in the first set, but the Cavaliers stayed strong through the second set. It appeared as if the Marauders might make a comeback when they won the third set, but after a player was injured in the fourth set, the Marauders fell behind and could not catch up to the Cavaliers charging ahead.

“It was great to come–in our own home gym–and put a win behind our belt,” Central Valley Christian head coach Mike Kroeze said.