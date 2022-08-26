VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers blaze through Tigers in 3-0 sweep

In their first test away from home, the Mt. Whitney Pioneers trounce the Woodlake Tigers in a 3-0 win

WOODLAKE – The Mt. Whitney Pioneers swept the Woodlake Tigers in their first game away from home. The Pioneers dominated the Tigers in both aces and kills and quickly pulled ahead in every set.

Despite it being the Pioneers’ first away game of the season, they began each set strong, pulling ahead and overpowering the Tigers quickly. The Tigers fell behind, lost steam and allowed the Pioneers to win by at least eight points each set. It helped that the Pioneers had lots of support in the stands.