FOOTBALL: Monarchs keep the Valencia Cup

The first quarter was all defense from both teams. The Monarchs and the Tigers traded stops back and forth, leaving the score 0-0 at the end of the quarter. It looked as if the second quarter would go the same way, until Exeter’s running back Matthew Howell made two excellent 20-yard runs to move the ball into Woodlake’s territory.

Howell injured his shoulder in last week’s game against Strathmore and the team suffered in that game without him. With him back on the field, Exeter was able to score the first and only touchdown of the half. A pass from quarterback Ruben Ruiz to wide receiver Andrew Taylor in the endzone with a minute left in the half put Exeter up 6-0. The point after touchdown kick was good, and proved to be key in securing Exeter the win.

“[Howell} is just a warrior,” Lamb said on the running back’s return to the field this week. “He’s one of the hardest working kids we have on the team. They all work hard, but he’s an exceptional kid.”