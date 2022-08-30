VOLLEYBALL: Sierra Pacific takes the reins in 3-1 win over Mustangs

Despite losing their first set the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears rebound to win three straight against the Tulare Western Mustangs

TULARE – The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears saddled the Tulare Western Mustangs with a decisive 3-1 defeat while on the road in Tulare. Although it wasn’t clear who was in firm control after the first set.

Both teams were evenly paced until Tulare Western pulled ahead at the end. After that, Sierra Pacific found their stride while Tulare Western was plagued by errors. That consistency kept Sierra Pacific on top for three sets in a row.