VOLLEYBALL: Panthers pounce on Spartans, remain undefeated

“We tried to get ready for those kills,” Strathmore head coach Fidelina Camacho said. “We knew they had kills, but we fell a little bit short.”

In the second set, the Spartans seemed to figure out how to get under some of the Panthers’ lethal kills, and managed to trade points back and forth for most of the set. The gym was unairconditioned and so hot that the officials began calling mandatory breaks for water when the first team reached 15 points.

“We’re not practicing tomorrow,” Davis said. “It was too hot and they need to get hydrated.”

The second set went to the Panthers 25-17.