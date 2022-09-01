Trailblazers triumph over Tigers in double overtime

Golden West scored their winning goal 15 seconds into the second overtime. Once their lead was secured, they hung onto it for the next two minutes and 45 seconds. Battling to keep the ball away from Edison while the Golden West goalie defended the net against any shots that managed to go her way.

“The girls have a lot of things to work on,” Dyer said. “Some of their communication at times in the game and just getting on the same page and working together.”

This was the Tigers’ first game of the season. Their next game will be at home against Sierra on Sept. 1.

“I think what they did really well was communicating and really working the ball into the driver as they were coming down,” Torres said. “Their pressure passing is something that has been improving every single game.”

With this win, the Trailblazers are now 5-2 overall. They will be playing in a tournament against Yosemite High School on Sept. 2.