WATER POLO: Mustang goalie attempts ‘goalie goal’

The Mustangs put six points on the board in the first period. The Marauders scored their first goal with two minutes left in the first, but wouldn’t score another until after halftime. In the second period, the Mustangs scored within ten seconds and proceeded to score on nearly every drive. Tulare Western wasn’t just strong on offense, they were so strong on defense they wouldn’t let Monache within scoring distance of the goal. The teams went to halftime with the Mustangs up 15-1.

“We worked on defense,” Monache head coach Hilary Johnson said. “They got some nice play time against a team that’s really experienced.”

In the third period, the Mustangs slowed down their scoring drive. They put up five more points and allowed two goals from the Marauders. Monache put up two goals in the last two minutes of the third, making it 20-3 heading into the fourth.

Tulare Western immediately sent out their goalie for a goal in the fourth. She made three attempts at a goalie goal. After the first one, Monache attempted to score on the empty net from halfway across the pool, but the shot went wide. On the next two attempts, another player hung back to defend the net.

“We didn’t get [the goalie goal] but it was exciting to watch,” McGuire said. Several other players joked from the bench that it was the most swimming the goalie had done all season.