BOXING: Torrez Jr. records third knockout

According to CompuBox, Torrez threw ten power blows and landed eight of them. Torrez knocked Canedo down within the first ten seconds of the fight and the referee called for a pause. When the round resumed, Torrez backed Canedo into the ropes. Two left-handed blows and one right-handed blow sent Canedo down to the mat. The referee signaled the end of the fight 44 seconds into round one.

Medical staff entered the ring and worked to revive Canedo. In a show of respect, Torrez knelt in a neutral corner until Canedo was first able to sit on a stool, then brought to his feet and guided out of the ring to a waiting ambulance.

“It’s scary, you know?” Torrez said. “I checked back in with Top Rank [later] and I found out he had been released from the hospital the next day and was heading home.”