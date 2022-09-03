FOOTBALL: Rangers crowned at homecoming game

With a full student section cheering for them, the Rangers came alive on both offense and defense. Although Tulare Union received the kickoff, they fumbled on second down and turned over the ball to Redwood, who scored within the first two minutes with a pass from quarterback Francisco Alvarez to cornerback Ambrose Bueno.

The turnover and touchdown pattern repeated twice more in the first quarter, with passes to wide receivers Evan Galley and Moses Burk for touchdowns. Alvarez made sure to get the ball to different players, allowing several of the Rangers to record touchdowns. Going into halftime, Redwood was up 34-6.

“I don’t think there’s just one guy that stood out,” Scharton said. “That’s what makes us so special because that’s what we practiced.”