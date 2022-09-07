VOLLEYBALL: Clovis East Timberwolves trample Cavaliers on their home court

“In the past they’ve done the first and second set, but once it gets close, they’ve kind of crumbled,” Clovis East head coach Kaycee King said, “but they came out on top and I’m very proud of them.”

The Central Valley Christian student section quickly took it upon themselves to help their team by heckling the Clovis East servers. They filled the gym with shouts and boos with each and every serve. But the Timberwolves stayed resolute, making several aces despite the noise. They won the first set 25-15.

“We had quite the heckling crowd last week in Kingsburg,” King said. “This wasn’t bad in comparison.”