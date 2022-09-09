FOOTBALL: Vikings conquer Trailblazer territory, remain undefeated

Wilson also believes Golden West played well and were a formidable opponent for his team. He believed it was a tough challenge for his offense to work against. Quarterback Ethan Winslow played well, getting the ball to a number of his teammates including Trace Jackson, Conner McFall and Wyatt Boyd. Running back Trace Jackson pounded the rock and made his way through, around and over the Golden West defense until Wilson put in his second string in the fourth quarter.

“We always try to get guys in the game. It wasn’t a knock on [Golden West],” Wilson said. “I wanted to see if I could get my [second string] a touchdown.”

The second string didn’t quite make that last touchdown in the fourth quarter after a penalty that cost them 15 yards, pushing them from the 3 yardline back to the 19. With 30 seconds left, the Vikings chose to take a knee and run out the clock.