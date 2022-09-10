FOOTBALL: Exeter football honors military, first responders for 9/11

The goal for Montes was to draw the students’ attention to the fact that there are bigger things than just their school and football team. He hopes to put on this event every year, not just around 9/11.

“Instead of blue and gold,” Montes said, “we’re red, white and blue.”

Exeter head coach Keirsten Lamb felt it was important for his team to show support for their country and for first responders and was fully supportive of Montes during the organization of the event. He said that he grew up in a family of veterans, including his dad and brother.

“All the people we take for granted but are always there for us don’t always get that thank you that they deserve,” Lamb said. “It was very humbling walking into that stadium with all of those flags flying everywhere.”