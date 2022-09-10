FOOTBALL: Rangers kept control of Mustangs

The Rangers came out strong with two touchdowns in the first quarter. By halftime, they were up 20-0. Every time Tulare Western had the ball, the Rangers forced a stop. The game looked like it would be a shutout until the Mustangs finally managed to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Our guys played very well offensively, defensively and on special teams,” Redwood head coach Kevin Scharton. “It feels great to get two in a row like that.”

Redwood had a few standout players, including running back Alex Perch, who scored the first and second touchdowns for the Rangers. Wide receiver Moses Burk made a leaping catch for the third touchdown. Running back Jacob Florez scored the final touchdown with a 21-yard run. Of course, none of the offense’s accomplishments would be possible without quarterback Francisco Alvarez, who read the opposing defense and made several split second calls.