WATER POLO: Marauders blow Falcons out of the water

Suhovy subbed in his JV team just before halftime. Since Independence doesn’t have a JV team for either boys or girls, some of the JV players subbed in for both the boys and girls games. It was a game for gaining experience for the Marauders just as much as the Falcons.

“We have been working on trying to work the ball around, talking to each other and understanding what’s going on in the game,” Monache girls head coach Hilary Johnson said. “This game really gave us the opportunity to do that.”

The girls didn’t put as many points on the board as the boys, but the Marauders pulled ahead quickly in the girls game as well. Though they did allow fewer goals by the Falcons than the boys. While the Marauders allowed two goals in the final period of the boys game, the Falcons only managed one goal in the first period of the girls game.