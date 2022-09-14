VOLLEYBALL: Aztecs sweep Spartans for twelfth win of the season

“She didn’t curse or anything like that,” Light said. “He just wanted to stop the outburst from continuing further.”

Light said Castaneda is a talented and spirited player. As the setter, she directed the ball to the hitters, allowing them to make those powerful kills that the Spartans struggled to get under. Most notably, freshman Jazmaine Stewart, who plays both outside hitter and opposite hitter, was a force to be reckoned with throughout the game. She was responsible for several points throughout the sweep.

Despite trailing in the first set and losing 25-16, the Spartans didn’t let that get in the way of their spirit. Senior Clarissa Ceballos rallied her team between every point, encouraging them to go for balls and diving for several of them herself. At one point, she nearly somersaulted into the scoring table going for a loose ball. The team’s spirit buoyed them where experience didn’t and the second and third sets were much closer than the first.