VOLLEYBALL: Monarch blockers reign supreme

Unfortunately for the Guardians, they were missing a few of their starters when they came to town to face the Monarchs. With Exeter on a winning streak, there was little chance of overthrowing the monarchy. The Exeter blockers were a wall the Guardians simply could not get past, forcing the Guardians to scramble for balls unexpectedly sent right back to them.

“Justin Garza was missing key players tonight so I didn’t know what to expect from them,” Exeter head coach Samantha Hilvers said. “I thought we handled the unknowns really well and they did a really good job of making us earn our points.”