FOOTBALL: Cavaliers crush Hawks in 42-7 win

In fact, CVC’s defense was so good, they caused a safety early in the second quarter, putting CVC up 8-0. The Cavalier’s starting defensive end, senior Jaeden Moore, has committed to playing for the Oregon Ducks next year. Teams, including Mission Oak, frequently have to double cover him, which gives CVC an advantage on defense.

It was a scrappy game. Both teams drew several penalties in the second half, mainly personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct. As the Cavaliers pulled ahead and the Hawks didn’t score, the tension between both teams grew and words and shoves were exchanged.

“I don’t think either team is going to look back and be real proud of some of those moments,” Hughes said. “We have to clean that up. We’re too good of a team for that.”