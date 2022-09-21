VOLLEYBALL: Panthers sink claws into Pioneers chances

The Panthers want the best for each other and it shows on the court. When their one freshman on varsity, Ryleigh Schoonover, was discouraged during the losing sets, her senior teammate Jaaci Patterson came to provide reassurance, and it was visible in Schoonover’s play. Aside from Patterson’s leadership, Davis also singled her out as a player who “kept [Mt. Whitney] off balance with her serve.”

It isn’t just the Panthers who are a close-knit team, the Pioneers are too. Due to an injury, they had to bring up a player from the freshman roster for the game and the whole team cheered and chanted for her with every play she made. The only difference between the Pioneers and the Panthers, it seemed, was in consistent serving.

“When we get to be a consistently serving team, we’re gonna see a different ending,” Mt. Whitney head coach Sara Guana said.