WATER POLO: Miners victorious in first league game

With experience on the Miners side, they plan to compete for a league title this year. El Diamante and the other three Visalia public high schools moved to the East Yosemite League for this season, joining Porterville and Monache. Even with the league shakeup, Mitchell is confident in his team.

“We have a strong team that should compete for a league title,” Mitchell said. “Complacency is our most difficult opponent.”

The Miners have plenty of time to work on defeating their most difficult opponent, with five more weeks of league play ahead of them. They are now first in the EYL. They will face Redwood at home on Sept. 27.

“[My team] works hard. They play with a lot of heart,” Cardoza said. “I’ll take heart over 20 players on the bench any day.”

The Panthers will travel to play Mt. Whitney on Sept. 27.