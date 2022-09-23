WATER POLO: Miners victorious in first league game

The El Diamante boys water polo team triumphs over the Porterville Panthers in the first league matchup of the season
VISALIA – The Miners cannonballed into the East Yosemite League in their first league game against the Porterville Panthers. The Miners took the lead early and kept it throughout the game, winning 18-10.
The Miners are a strong team and they shot the ball with ferocity, sending it flying into the corners of the net past the Porterville goalie’s outstretched hands. When the ball was turned over from defense to offense, the Miners dribbled the ball across the pool so fast they left the Panthers in their wake.
“It was a good team performance offensively,” El Diamante head coach David Mitchell said. “A little more relaxed on defense than I’d like.”
The Miners netted a total of 18 goals. Seven went to junior Holden Benevento and six went to senior Rylan Montgomery. El Diamante has an older, experienced team with ten seniors on the 14-man roster. They’re in an excellent position for the rest of league play.
Despite excellent offense, Mitchell hopes for his team to clean up their defensive play. They allowed Porterville’s Jake Kroutil to score nine goals through the course of the game. The Miners will work on defensive strategy ahead of their next game. Even though the Miners’ goalie, Jordan Sanchez, allowed ten goals, he still made twelve impressive saves throughout the game.
The Panthers lost nine seniors last year and are working on rebuilding their program. Their roster is smaller than the Miners, but they still played an excellent game, keeping up with the Miners speed and their skilled combinations.
“We played some exceptional ball within each quarter, we just couldn’t quite put a full quarter together,” Porterville head coach Tristan Cardoza said. “I saw some good stuff and some stuff we need to work on.”
Cardoza said the team needs to work on transitioning between offense and defense. With only 30 seconds on the shot clock, water polo teams have to be able to quickly switch between offense and defense. The speed of the swimmers and the ability to reorganize can make or break a team.
With experience on the Miners side, they plan to compete for a league title this year. El Diamante and the other three Visalia public high schools moved to the East Yosemite League for this season, joining Porterville and Monache. Even with the league shakeup, Mitchell is confident in his team.
“We have a strong team that should compete for a league title,” Mitchell said. “Complacency is our most difficult opponent.”
The Miners have plenty of time to work on defeating their most difficult opponent, with five more weeks of league play ahead of them. They are now first in the EYL. They will face Redwood at home on Sept. 27.
“[My team] works hard. They play with a lot of heart,” Cardoza said. “I’ll take heart over 20 players on the bench any day.”
The Panthers will travel to play Mt. Whitney on Sept. 27.
Girls Game
The Miners and the Panthers girls water polo game was as defensive as the boys game was offensive. No goals were scored until the second quarter and the final score was an El Diamante victory of 8-6.
The Miners were tired after a loss to Tulare Western on Tuesday and their coach put some players in positions they don’t normally play to make sure everyone had enough time to rest. Despite the exhaustion, the Miners led the entire game and came away with their first league victory.
“It was good to start league with a win,” El Diamante head coach Kristen Ruby said. “So I can’t complain.”
The Miners are a fairly inexperienced team with only two starters returning from last season and two other non-starting players from last year’s varsity team. Though they have a very solid defense, they’re working on offensive chemistry.
The Panthers put up a strong fight towards the end of the game, but couldn’t quite get the last few goals they needed to tie the game and go to overtime or win it all. The Panthers are also an inexperienced team and took the opportunity to learn from playing El Diamante. Their head coach thought it was important for them to attempt the comeback from behind.
“It was a really fun game,” Porterville head coach Evan Thomas said. “You don’t usually get experience like that, so it’ll help us down the line.”
The Miners and the Panthers used the game against each other to pinpoint lingering weaknesses in their strategies as they prepare for the rest of league play. Both head coaches said they look forward to playing in the new East Yosemite League.