FOOTBALL: Zach Zwalt goes from gridiron to engineering, everything in between

Central Valley Christian offensive lineman Zach Zwart pulls from his experience on his family owned dairy to punish defenses, major in engineering

VISALIA – Zach Zwart isn’t just a football player or a basketball player. He’s also a tennis player, brother, son of a dairy farmer and future mechanical engineer. On and off the football field, he’s a jack of all trades.

Besides playing on the offensive line, Zwart is the team’s long snapper and has even recorded a passing touchdown this season. Off the field, he spends time taking leadership classes, studying, working on his father’s farm and playing tennis.