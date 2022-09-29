VOLLEYBALL: Tigers trounce Tulare Western

The Tigers took a swift and sure lead, leaping ahead of the Mustangs in points as the Mustangs struggled to find their rhythm. The Tigers made quick work of the Mustangs in the first and second sets, but in the third set, they fell behind briefly in the middle and it looked as if they’d give up one win to Tulare Western. The Tigers went on a serving streak and overcame the Mustangs, securing the sweep.

“We had our ups and downs but we fought through and finished strong,” Lemoore head coach Valerie Burkett said.