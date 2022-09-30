FOOTBALL: Pioneers tumble against Panthers in 27-6 loss

After going undefeated in league play, the Porterville Panthers beat the Mt. Whitney Pioneers in their first league game in the new East Yosemite League

PORTERVILLE –The Porterville Panthers welcomed the Mt. Whitney Pioneers to the East Yosemite League by beating them 27-6.

The Panthers dominated time of possession, forcing the Mt. Whitney defense to play a significant amount of the game. The Porterville defense was nearly impossible for the Pioneers to navigate around, leaving them with only one touchdown in the third quarter.