WATER POLO: Missing Marauders goalie fuels Miners’ win

The El Diamante Miners were without their head coach as they traveled to face the Monache Marauders at home, but that didn’t hinder them in the slightest. Despite allowing the Marauders to lead 3-1 in the first quarter, the Miners ran away with the score and ended up with a 19-9 win. The score ran away in the Miners’ favor after the Marauders’ goalie was removed from the game for a penalty.

“Overall it was rough but we still got the job done,” El Diamante captain Rylan Montgomery said. “I just felt like we had to step up a little bit as seniors to lead the team.”