FOOTBALL: Hawks take flight in WYL

The Mustang defense struggled to keep the Hawks caged throughout the game, allowing six touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, their quarterback, Carmine Ficher, was injured last week against Bakersfield Christian. Cornerback David Bejerano stepped up to run the offense in his place.

“A couple years ago I had a quarterback go down and kind of had some luck with a little Wildcat offense trying to run it,” Tulare Western head coach Derek Rosa said. “We tried to get it going.”

The Mustangs got it going enough for senior Jacob Ball to get into the end zone in the third quarter, scoring the only touchdown of the night for Tulare Western. Ball appears to be the jack of all trades of the team, acting as running back, wide receiver and punter at various points throughout the game.