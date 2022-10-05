WATER POLO: Redwood Rangers send Marauders packing

The Marauders play very well, but they make small mistakes that cost them goals, and Daniels isn’t superhuman, he needs his defense to back him up. Against the Rangers aggressive new offense, the Marauders defense left some spots open and the Rangers took advantage of that.

“We keep making the same mistakes,” Monache head coach Paul Suhovy said. “So hopefully the guys took in what I told them, and from here on out they made a promise that we’re not going to lose.”

The Monache boys will have their next chance to keep that promise against Mt. Whitney on Oct. 6. The Marauders boys team are currently fifth in the East Yosemite League after the losses to El Diamante and Redwood. They defeated Golden West in their first league game.