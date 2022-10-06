VOLLEYBALL Jolina Castaneda: Texas-sized volleyball dreams

Jolina Castaneda has been playing volleyball her whole life. She grew up surrounded by volleyball as several members of her family played. Her aunt and uncle played beach volleyball, her mom played in high school and her older sister, Jordan, played as well. Castaneda is only a junior at Farmersville High School, but has dreams of playing volleyball for the University of Texas at Austin. Her main hurdle to climb is her height, but she won’t let that stop her. She plans to switch positions, as long as it means she will be able to continue playing the game she loves.

“My dream is to play for the Texas Longhorns,” Castaneda said. “But anywhere I’d be more than happy to play.”