VOLLEYBALL: Marauders block Trailblazers from advancing

The Monache Marauders sweep the Golden West Trailblazers and continue their quest for an East Yosemite League championship

VISALIA – The Monache Marauders stifled the Golden West Trailblazers attempts to tie for second place in the East Yosemite League with a 3-0 sweep.

The matchup between the Monache Marauders and the Golden West Trailblazers was one for the second spot in the East Yosemite League. The illustrious top spot is held by the undefeated Redwood Rangers, the only team to defeat the Marauders so far this season. Golden West was 3-2. If they could defeat the 4-1 Marauders, the two teams would tie for second.