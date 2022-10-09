FOOTBALL: Ranger defense shuts out undefeated Panthers

The undefeated Porterville Panthers probably expected to score at least one touchdown against the Redwood Rangers, but the Rangers defense had other plans for them. The Panthers were shut down early and they did not have many opportunities to score throughout the game. The Rangers put themselves on the board in the first half, then picked up a couple of extra touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

“Offensively, I thought we controlled the ball really well,” Redwood head coach Kevin Scharton said. “Defensively, they had a great game, they pitched a shutout.”