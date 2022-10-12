VOLLEYBALL: Woodlake Tigers earn their stripes

“We’ve made them outside hitters, and they’ve gotten a lot of repetitions and we’re starting to finally gel and we’re starting to really see the girls take advantage of those opportunities,” Guerra said. “Now the girls know how to hit line, angles, sharp angle, area one so they’re being multi-dimensional.”

The Woodlake Tigers are now second in the East Sequoia League and will face Summit Charter Collegiate Academy on Oct. 13.

Orosi seemed to deflate in the third set after nearly winning the second and having it slip out from under them. The Cardinals struggled with receiving serves throughout the game and it was another streak from Perez that ended the final set as the exhausted Cardinals failed to get the ball into play on several of her serves.

“It’s when they face a tough team that they get in their heads,” Orosi head coach Amy Ahuelican said. “We’ll work on serve receives and working together as a team.”

The Orosi Cardinals will play a non-league game against Strathmore on Oct. 13.