VOLLEYBALL: Rangers remain number one in EYL

First the Rangers were ahead 14-9, then suddenly they were ahead 21-9. Ranger libero Devyn Castaneda was on a service streak that couldn’t be stopped. It looked as if Redwood would take this game in their usual sweeping fashion. Until the Marauders had something to do about it in the second set.

“We had our ups and downs,” Redwood head coach Alana Montgomery said. “But we kept fighting when we struggled.”

The Rangers made some errors in the second set that left them trailing behind Monache. The Marauders were tired, but still hustling. They clearly wanted the win and they gave it their all on the court. They won the second set 25-20. It was the first time the Rangers gave up a set since league play began.