FOOTBALL: Hanford pups bulldoze Mustangs

Defensively, free safeties Jayden Sudds and Gregory Dominguez stood out for their coverage while linebacker Brak Hill played exceptionally well on the line. The Hanford defense did not allow the Mustangs to record a single point throughout the game and forced turnovers quickly to allow their offense more time with the ball. Kicker Coen Lewis should also be acknowledged for making every single one of the eight point-after-touchdowns he kicked.

The Mustangs have had a rough season with injuries. Their senior quarterback Carmine Ficher has been out with an injury and is not expected to return this season. Against the Bullpups, wide receiver Jacob Ball sat down with the athletic trainers after halftime. His contributions to games this season have been at a variety of positions and his absence was felt on the field.

Tulare Western’s head coach, Derek Rosa, is coaching his second season with the Mustangs. He’s working on rebuilding the program and putting together a top team. Despite their 0-3 record in league play, he won’t use the injuries as excuses for not putting in effort to coach his team to wins. He still holds his players to high expectations.