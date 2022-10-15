FOOTBALL: Cavaliers crusade for league championship

They marched down the field, one down at a time as time ticked off the clock. The offensive line was a wall between the Vikings defense and Bakker. Moore and Zwart lined up with the receivers as the Cavaliers made their way towards victory. Long passes got them into the red zone, then, with a minute remaining, Donelson ran the ball in for the final touchdown. It didn’t matter that they failed the two-point conversion on this one, because the one from earlier put them up 27-26.

The Vikings put up a strong effort to score another touchdown in the minute they had left, but the Cavaliers’ determination to stop them was too strong. The Vikings were stopped on fourth down, turned over the ball, and the Cavaliers took a knee.

“[CVC] knew they’d be in a fight and it was a fight,” Kingsburg head coach David Wilson said. “And if tonight proved anything, it just proved we can play with the best in the valley and we’re excited for it.”