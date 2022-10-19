CROSS COUNTRY: Tulare County teams compete in state-wide race

According to Ishida, the Monache girls team is within the top 25 teams in the Central Valley and the boys are in the top 16. They’re hoping to go for a league championship this year.

At the varsity level, junior Monte Moore was the first finisher from Tulare County in the mens 3,500 meters. He was the 35th runner to cross the finish line, just a few milliseconds ahead of Porterville’s Alesandro Escarzaga.

The men’s varsity race was dominated by larger teams including Clovis, Campolindo and Oakdale. The top finisher, Christopher Caudillo of Clovis, finished in 15 minutes 17 seconds.

“It was stiff competition in this race,” El Diamante head coach Mark Hales said. “Super fast times and good teams today pushes our team to go faster.”

El Diamante’s top finisher in the men’s race was Devin Ibarra, coming in 46th about 20 seconds behind Moore and Escargaza. In the women’s varsity race, Brooklyn Bawanan of El Diamante was the first Tulare County runner to finish in just over 20 minutes. She came in 22nd place.