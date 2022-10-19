VOLLEYBALL: Bullpups best Hawks

On the Hawks side, Haley Sanchez, a freshman defensive specialist stood out. She was all over the court, trying to get her feet under the ball every time it was sent back to the Mission Oak side. The Hawks have had a few changes throughout the season and they have struggled to gel as a team.

“I think we struggle mentally because we’re not doing what we do in practice,” Mission Oak head coach Sara Gauna said. “We’re trying to find that one group that clicks.”

Hanford has had some ups and downs as well throughout the season. They have a 15-11 overall record and a 5-4 league record, putting them third in the WYL. Heading into playoffs, they’re well behind Dinuba and Lemoore, who both have only one defeat in league play, but the Bullpups will look to have a solid playoff run.

“We’re just working at being a team,” Silveira said. “Making sure we’re not working as individuals, but working as a team.”

Hanford will face Lemoore at home on Oct. 20 for their final game of the regular season.