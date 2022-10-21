FOOTBALL: The Tribe take down Dinuba

The Tribe came out strong with two touchdowns right after the other. A special teams touchdown on the kickoff after their first score put the Tribe up 14 points before Dinuba’s offense had even set foot on the field. The Tribe followed that up with a third touchdown in the second quarter and the Emperors were never able to catch up.

“We started fast and defense saved our bacon tonight,” Tulare Union head coach Darren Bennett said.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Emperors made a solid attempt at a comeback. The Tribe had fumbled the ball and Dinuba recovered it, taking the opportunity to score their second touchdown of the game. A failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 21-16. Dinuba needed another touchdown to win it all and they almost did.