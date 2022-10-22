FOOTBALL: Aztecs outrun Titans defense

Thanks to impressive blocking by the offensive line, the Aztecs were able to make confident passes that either put them in good positions to score or make huge running touchdowns. Farmersville’s defense read the opposing offense and effectively reacted, making key stops when necessary.

“I thought they really fought and played the game of inches really well,” Farmersville head coach Sean Knox said. “Special teams, there were no mistakes. We won the field position battle, we did all the little things that helped us put us in position to be able to score.”

The Aztecs were set to receive the opening kickoff, but the Titans utilized an onside kick that they recovered themselves. That possession resulted in the first touchdown of the game by Titans running back Francisco Angulo four minutes into the first quarter. While the Titans kicked short again, the Aztecs recovered it. As the clock ticked down in the first quarter, Aztecs wide receiver Alex Winslow caught a pass and ran it into the endzone to tie the score.