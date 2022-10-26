VOLLEYBALL: Mission Prep Royals eliminate Panthers from playoffs

The Mission Prep Royals knock the Porterville Panthers out of the Division III bracket for the Central Section Girls Volleyball Championships

PORTERVILLE – The Mission Prep Royals beat the Porterville Panthers in five sets, ending the Panthers’ season.

The Royals traveled from San Luis Obispo to Porterville as the no. 14 seed to face the no. 3 seed, Porterville. After losing the first set, the Royals pulled out wins in the second and third set. They were up in the fourth set, but the Panthers came back and won it, sending them to a fifth. In the fifth set, the Panthers had too many hitting errors, costing them the game and ending their season.