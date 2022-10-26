WATER POLO: Spartans make a splash with comeback win on senior night

Reedley also came in with the strategy of containing Spartan senior Cyrus Hill, who is strong on both offense and defense. They tried to keep the ball away from Hill as much as possible by double teaming him, which was easier to execute without Johnson in the game. But once Johnson re-entered the pool, that ship was sunk.

“We had a game plan going in and we did a good job of that game plan in the first half and we didn’t do a good job of that game plan the second half,” Reedley head coach Kyle Bunch said. “We also want to make them swim. The more we could make those guys swim on defense, the better off we’d be and we didn’t swim them enough in the second half.”

In the second half, Johnson and Hill were beating the Pirates defense down the pool and easily setting up shots between them. With those two in the game and the entire team energized again, the Spartans’ defense didn’t allow the Pirates to make a single shot in the third quarter while simultaneously scoring seven goals themselves to pull ahead 10-4.