VOLLEYBALL: Aztecs advance to semifinal round

The Farmersville Aztecs sweep the Taft Wildcats to advance to the semifinals of the Central Section volleyball championship

FARMERSVILLE – The Aztecs advanced to semifinals in 3-0 sweep and continue their quest to win the entire Central Section.

Farmersville came out strong in the first set with the consistent combinations and serves their fans have come to expect. In front of a packed student section and many members of the community, the Aztecs swept the Taft Wildcats with apparent ease. Only in the second set did the Wildcats pose a threat, tying the score at 24 before the Aztecs pulled off the final two points. The Aztecs sealed the deal with a 25-15 win in the third set, sending the Wildcats home with their tails between their legs.