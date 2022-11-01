BOXING: Torrez Jr. lands fourth straight knockout at Madison Square Garden

Another good combination came a minute into the second round. Torrez got Hefny against the ropes, hitting him with a couple of left hooks and set up his right hook, but Hefny blocked him and the round continued.

The referee gave his second warning against holding and told Hefny if he had to warn him again, he’d lose a point. Hefny went to his knees with eight seconds left in the round after a right handed punch to his torso, but got to his feet again.

Already, it was the longest fight of Torrez’s career. With a knockout in the second round in his first fight and first round knockouts in the next two fights, Torrez finally reached the third round. He came out swinging.

The commentators began to get frustrated at the referee for how much he stepped between the two fighters, attempting to separate them as Hefny continued his holding tactic. Torrez finally landed two strong left punches to Hefny’s head, knocking him back against the ropes before the referee finally deducted a point from Hefny for holding.