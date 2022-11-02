GIRLS WATER POLO: Rangers end Tribe’s in first round of playoffs

The Redwood Rangers persevere through wind and rain to move on in Central Section playoffs defeating the Tulare Union Tribe 17-7

VISALIA – Despite wind, rain and technical difficulties, the Redwood Rangers defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 17-7 to advance to the second round of girls’ water polo playoffs.

The Rangers were dominant from the first possession, scoring three goals early in the first quarter to put them up. Their defense did not allow the Tribe offense to get set up and shut them out completely in the first quarter. Even though it began pouring rain and gusting wind in the second quarter, the Rangers didn’t let the weather or a broken scoreboard stop them from beating their opponents 17-7.