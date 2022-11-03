WATER POLO: Mustangs dethrone Monarchs, move on in playoffs

The Mustangs quickly got ahead with a few penalty shots and a goal that put them up 4-1 in the first quarter. In a highly defensive and very aggressive game, the Mustangs were able to use penalty shots to their advantage. Exeter’s goalie, Maddox Morales, is the only senior on the Monarchs and faced Mustang senior Jonathan Callison on all three shots. Unfortunately for Morales, Callison made all three.

Exeter only managed two goals in the first half, one in each quarter, and after that were unable to get a good shot. The Mustangs’ defense had read the Exeter offense and adapted accordingly, preventing the Monarchs from setting up a good offense and getting a shot off.

“We have a good water polo IQ so as long as we keep doing that we’ll make adjustments as the game goes on and be ready for pretty much anything,” Hodge said. “We’ve seen such a variety throughout the season that we know how to make adjustments to stuff.”