VOLLEYBALL: Cavaliers take home silver after loss to Buchanan

Every player on the Cavaliers played a contributing part on the court against Buchanan. Defensively, libero Grace Van Groningen was all over the court, diving for balls and making sure to hype up her teammates between plays. Many of the front row players made the back row their home as well including Avery Hiemstra, Lilinoe Spencer and Karlee De Groot.

Karlee De Groot also went on two notable service streaks in sets two and three. Her service streak in set three allowed the Cavaliers to tie the game at 11 points before overtaking the bears and winning the match. Van Groningen also had a noticeable service streak towards the end of the set.

Setter Sophia Fields was instrumental in running the offense against a team with very strong blockers and smart front row players. Sophomore middle blocker Lola Highstreet was key in getting necessary blocks against the Bears’ kills in the third set.