VOLLEYBALL: Monarchs clear first round of state playoffs

Exeter got the number two seed on the south side of the Division III state playoff bracket. Having such a high seed gives them a home-court advantage throughout the playoffs because the higher-seeded team is the home team. The Monarchs came out strong, winning the first two sets over the Eagles. In the third and fourth set, they struggled with errors and gave up two losses. But the Monarchs were back, pulling ahead quickly in the fifth and never giving the Eagles a chance to catch up.

“Our girls did a really good job of reacting, adjusting and just trying to play the ball,” Exeter head coach Samantha Hilvers said. “And not letting it get them down when the other team would make some great kills.”