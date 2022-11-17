BASKETBALL: Monarchs maul Spartans in early season win

The Exeter Monarchs beat the Strathmore Spartans to take home their second win of the season

STRATHMORE – The Exeter Monarchs boys’ basketball team won their game against the Strathmore Spartans 50-32, giving the Monarchs a 2-0 record.

The Exeter Monarchs are starting the season strong with a 2-0 record after defeating the Strathmore Spartans in their second game of the season. The Monarchs pulled ahead first in a low scoring first period and kept their lead throughout the rest of the game. Although the Monarchs are young, they have experience, while many of Strathmore’s experienced starters were out with injuries.